THREE OAKS — Sen. Kim LaSata on Monday, April 5, congratulated River Valley High School for winning the 2020 Southwest Michigan Spirit Tournament.
“My congratulations to the River Valley Mustangs for winning this year’s spirit tournament,” said LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township. “It was a victory earned under very unusual circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic. With students and faculty unable to attend school during much of the tournament, and with many parents and community members home as well, the tournament was a way for Southwest Michiganders to come together in a display of school and community spirit. I thank everyone who participated and look forward to another great tournament next year.”
The Mustangs defeated Countryside Academy in the final round, which concluded April 3. The champions totaled 2,035 points in the final round of the tournament, earning them the title.
The tournament began March 2 with 31 area high schools competing in four brackets. Participants competed on facebook.com/SenKimLaSata and by voting in online polls.
