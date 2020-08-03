BRIDGMAN —The Bridgman High School girls cross country team was honored on July 7 with the unveiling of signs along Red Arrow Highway at both ends of the city commemorating the state championship won by the squad on Nov. 2, 2019.
Bridgman Mayor Vince Rose said, “The 2019 Bridgman Bees girls cross country team has brought great recognition and pride to Bridgman High School’s athletic programs as well as to the Bridgman community.” He also praised Coach Spencer Carr and team members Alexa Ackerman, Nina Babcock, Sophia Bomar, Summer Fast, Grace Fenech, Arie Hackett, Jane Kaspar, Mikaela Owen and Karsyn Stewart for “relentless determination.”
CIty Manger Juan Ganum then unveiled the sign located at the north city limits.
