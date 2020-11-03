Unofficial La Porte County election results as provided by the La Porte County Clerk’s Office (90 of 92 precincts reporting, but no mail-in ballots counted):
PRESIDENT
Donald Trump, R 24,128
Joseph Biden, D 17,488
Jo Jorgensen, L 879
GOVERNOR
Eric Holcomb, R 23,400
Woodrow Myers, D 14,246
Donald
Rainwater II, L 4,245
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Todd Rokita, R 22,954
Jonathan
Weinzapfel, D 17,661
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE-District 1
Frank Mrvan, D 10,061
Mark Leyva, R 9,846
Michael Strauss, L 1.027
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE-District 2
Jackie Walorski, R 13,055
Patricia Hackett, D 7,494
STATE SENATOR -District 5
Ed
Charbonneau, R 1,502
Luke Bohm, D 533
STATE SENATOR-District 8
Mike Bohacek, R 16,380
Gary Davis, D 9,957
STATE REP-District 8
Timothy Jaycox, R 1,716
Ryan Dvorak, D 1,025
STATE REP-District 9
Patricia Boy, D 10,130
Dion Bergeron, R 8,106
STATE REP-District 20
Jim Pressel, R 14,278
Tim Gust, D 6,269
JUDGE-SUPERIOR COURT 1
Jamie Oss, R 22,612
Michael
Bergerson, D 18,747
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
DISTRICT 2
Rich Mrozinski, R 25,270
Jeremy Smith, L 8,578
DISTRICT 3
Joe Haney, R 22,645
Vidya Kora, D 18,494
COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Earl
Cunningham, R 18,688
Connie
Gramarossa, R 16,454
Brett Kessler, R 16,191
Mike
Mollenhauer, D 15,808
Jeff Santana, D 14,084
Matthew
Bernacchi, D 12,551
AUDITOR
Timothy Stabosz, R 22,148
Lynne Spevak, D 19,054
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Heather Stevens, R 23,043
Kathleen Chroback, D 18,290
CORONER
Lynn Swanson, R 24,582
Mark Baker, D 16,499
RECORDER
Elzbieta
Bilderback, R 22,040
Lois Sosinski, D 18,951
TREASURER
John
Matwyshyn, R 21,517
Joie Winske, D 19,443
La PORTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD
AT-LARGE MEMBERS (3)
James Arnold 7,554
Rhonda Spence 5,395
Kyleen Fuller 4,232
Marie Gilliland 4,140
Brett Binversie 3,714
Karla Vincent 3,555
Sarah Stef 2,774
Robert O’Donnell 2,230
NEW PRAIRIE UNITED SCHOOL BOARD
AT-LARGE MEMBER
Jill Smith 1,593
Marc Gumm 1,276
Sheldon Scott 481
TRI-TOWNSHIP SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 1
Chad James Howell 671
Amy Welkie 515
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.