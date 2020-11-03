Unofficial La Porte County election results as provided by the La Porte County Clerk’s Office (90 of 92 precincts reporting, but no mail-in ballots counted):

PRESIDENT

Donald Trump, R 24,128

Joseph Biden, D 17,488

Jo Jorgensen, L 879

GOVERNOR

Eric Holcomb, R 23,400

Woodrow Myers, D 14,246

Donald

Rainwater II, L 4,245

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Todd Rokita, R 22,954

Jonathan

Weinzapfel, D 17,661

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE-District 1

Frank Mrvan, D 10,061

Mark Leyva, R 9,846

Michael Strauss, L 1.027

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE-District 2

Jackie Walorski, R 13,055

Patricia Hackett, D 7,494

STATE SENATOR -District 5

Ed

Charbonneau, R 1,502

Luke Bohm, D 533

STATE SENATOR-District 8

Mike Bohacek, R 16,380

Gary Davis, D 9,957

STATE REP-District 8

Timothy Jaycox, R 1,716

Ryan Dvorak, D 1,025

STATE REP-District 9

Patricia Boy, D 10,130

Dion Bergeron, R 8,106

STATE REP-District 20

Jim Pressel, R 14,278

Tim Gust, D 6,269

JUDGE-SUPERIOR COURT 1

Jamie Oss, R 22,612

Michael

Bergerson, D 18,747

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

DISTRICT 2

Rich Mrozinski, R 25,270

Jeremy Smith, L 8,578

DISTRICT 3

Joe Haney, R 22,645

Vidya Kora, D 18,494

COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Earl

Cunningham, R 18,688

Connie

Gramarossa, R 16,454

Brett Kessler, R 16,191

Mike

Mollenhauer, D 15,808

Jeff Santana, D 14,084

Matthew

Bernacchi, D 12,551

AUDITOR

Timothy Stabosz, R 22,148

Lynne Spevak, D 19,054

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Heather Stevens, R 23,043

Kathleen Chroback, D 18,290

CORONER

Lynn Swanson, R 24,582

Mark Baker, D 16,499

RECORDER

Elzbieta

Bilderback, R 22,040

Lois Sosinski, D 18,951

TREASURER

John

Matwyshyn, R 21,517

Joie Winske, D 19,443

La PORTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD

AT-LARGE MEMBERS (3)

James Arnold 7,554

Rhonda Spence 5,395

Kyleen Fuller 4,232

Marie Gilliland 4,140

Brett Binversie 3,714

Karla Vincent 3,555

Sarah Stef 2,774

Robert O’Donnell 2,230

NEW PRAIRIE UNITED SCHOOL BOARD

AT-LARGE MEMBER

Jill Smith 1,593

Marc Gumm 1,276

Sheldon Scott 481

TRI-TOWNSHIP SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 1

Chad James Howell 671

Amy Welkie 515

